Dear leaf blowers,

I'm thrilled to announce the latest game update, The Soul Crypt + Death Book update! Get ready to explore a new galaxy, wield new tools, take on offline-farmable enemies, and more!

The Soul Update expands the world of Leaf Blower Revolution with brand new areas for you to explore. To help you on your journey, you can unlock more tools, brew new recipes, and last but not least: The Death Book!

Get ready to dive back into blowing! Again, thanks to my Mods for making this server a better place, all the Testers who delayed the update a couple of times (for the good), and everyone playing and supporting the game.

Update v2.19.0