Dear leaf blowers,
I'm thrilled to announce the latest game update, The Soul Crypt + Death Book update! Get ready to explore a new galaxy, wield new tools, take on offline-farmable enemies, and more!
The Soul Update expands the world of Leaf Blower Revolution with brand new areas for you to explore. To help you on your journey, you can unlock more tools, brew new recipes, and last but not least: The Death Book!
Get ready to dive back into blowing! Again, thanks to my Mods for making this server a better place, all the Testers who delayed the update a couple of times (for the good), and everyone playing and supporting the game.
Update v2.19.0
- The Soul Zone: a whole new galaxy with 5 new areas including the Soul Crypt dungeon and two super strong bosses. Prepare for some exciting grinding!
- Death Book: killing bosses is worthwhile again! Each boss in the Death Book provides several upgrades including offline/passive kills, reward multiplier, and more!
- Soul-boosted bosses: these bosses are more powerful but they drop valuable Raw Soul Stones which can be processed to exciting new resources.
- New materials: Raw Soul Stone (dropped by Soul-boosted bosses), Light Essence, Strange Essence, Iridescent Essence
- New resources: Soul Stones, Soul Keys, Soul Particles, Soul Entities, Soul Flasks, Empty Soul Leaves, Soul Leaves
- New shop: Soul shop
- New Alchemy recipes
- Offline Alchemy (unlockable through the Gems shop)
- New tools: Soul Shovel (can dig soul particles), Soul Trout
- A lot of awesome lore added! (thanks, flokc!)
- Crafted Leaves: added shards can be reclaimed with Light Essences
- Alchemy brew multiplier upgrades + crafted leaf stat
- Borbventures can be cancelled without getting a reward
- New borbventures are displayed first in the borbventures list
- Borbventure icon shows a notification if a borbventure can be finished
- Heat resistance stat added
- Loadout menu improved; you can now select what should be included in the loadout
- Trades won't be shuffled around anymore after using Golden Suitcase
- Alchemy menu changed a bit
- Some card changes
- Buy multiple card packs (so RDMPixel stops bugging me)
- Borbventure refresh hotkey added
- Coal/Electric shop hotkey added
- Borbventure craft items fixed
- Clear hotkey button fixed
- Challenge seed crash fixed
- Wobbly Wings fixed
- Steam achievement int overflow should be fixed
