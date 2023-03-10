Hotfix is live - fixing Mac crashes, Steam Deck save issue, softlock in DLC

Hi everyone,

Hope you've been enjoying the Return to Castlevania DLC!

No rest for the wicked, the devs have been hard at work fixing some issues that came up with the DLC release and we've just released a hotfix to address a decent chuck of them:

Major

Crash fix for Mac

Fix steam deck save

Fix parallax rendering on Castle's Outskirts

Fix softlock on Dracula's Castle for players without spider rune

Minor

Fixed the Katana cancel technique being wrongfully removed from the game.

Fixed a crash when loading a very old save.

Fixed random crashes in Richter Mode when using certain affixes.

Fixed Richter Mode Vania-moves disappearing when trying to sell them.

Fixed a softlock in Castle's Outskirts when teleporting through a door with Snake Fangs.

Fixed Medusa's Head clipping through walls.

Fixed World Map vibrating up and down in certain resolutions.

Fixed random crashes on the title screen.

Fixed a random crash when blocking an attack.

Fixed Legendary Items spawning in biomes where loot is disabled.

Fixed Queen's reflected items not having the proper trail color.

Have a great weekend and let us know if you've noticed anything else that needs fixing!

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT