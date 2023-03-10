 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 10 March 2023

High Score Tables Added - EA Update v0.3.0.34

Build 10738855

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now have High Score tables for all the different scenarios ːsteamhappyː

Once a scenario is completed, the end stats screen will give you an option to enter your name if you've made the top ten for that scenario. Viewing the high score table gives you the option to replay the same seed, so you can replay the same game and try and beat your previous score.

Note - when additional events are added, scores will have to be wiped as seeds will generate different levels. Although i do keep version info with each score, so could show previous (but note it's from old).

Full notes:-

  • High score tables added. New high score save file.
  • Improve: MMB check, no need to reset cursor every step.
  • Fix: Stats screen layout at lower resolution, text out of panel.
  • Fix: Pause menu - load game button not reset on click.
  • Fix: Stop all game audio on win game condition (game paused).

Nick

