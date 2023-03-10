- added a text to playerhud to show what to do if player doesn't have skill activated
- added small pulsing ring to weapon bench to indicate that something is here worth checking out
- changes to game code/background to prepare for "BIG" update coming soon
Gunpowder Punk update for 10 March 2023
Small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
