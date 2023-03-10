 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunpowder Punk update for 10 March 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10738849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a text to playerhud to show what to do if player doesn't have skill activated
  • added small pulsing ring to weapon bench to indicate that something is here worth checking out
  • changes to game code/background to prepare for "BIG" update coming soon

Changed files in this update

Depot 2295451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link