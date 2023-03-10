- added Grim Tides release announcement
- reduced overall dungeon size on higher levels to minimize the grind
- reworked combat attack zone to reflect the selected action
- slightly redesigned combat UI elements
Grim Quest update for 10 March 2023
1.2.0
