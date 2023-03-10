 Skip to content

Grim Quest update for 10 March 2023

1.2.0

Build 10738845

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added Grim Tides release announcement
  • reduced overall dungeon size on higher levels to minimize the grind
  • reworked combat attack zone to reflect the selected action
  • slightly redesigned combat UI elements

Grim Quest Content Depot 1918131
