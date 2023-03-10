DD#112 Perversions of Ideals of Science

Hi, everyone! Welcome to another week's developer's diary fed by waves of science (or system improvements.)

Continuing from last week's pet fusion, we now have fused machine pets known as the Evangerions.







They are capable of equipping all the latest machine modules as another monster created from both machine and biological materials.

Skills can now have cooldowns in battle. Thus, it allows better balance for some skills. For example, many healing spells no longer cost that much MP anymore. Instead, they use cooldown to prevent spawning those skills mindlessly. It brings more tactical thinking on when is the best time to use such skills with cooldowns.

Items can now have their effect-applying chance set separately with a parameter. That makes a major improvement in the Alchemy system possible. You can now make potions with a chance modifier attached to them. If you are a skilled alchemist, with the right ingredients, maybe you can be a master of chemical warfare even in a supernatural world. A bit more tech details: each alchemy material has certain elements attached to them. Previously if the value of one effect element goes beyond one, the effect will appear on the final product of the potion you just created. Now we go beyond the binary rule of 0 and 1. If the value is larger than 1, it may provide a positive chance modifier to said effect. A such modifier can be further improved by your alchemy skill. As a result, you may create a potion that can a deadly potion that can poison the most resilient targets, make them sick, make them slow, make them drunk, make them burn, and make them suffer from every single nasty thing you so generously put into your great work for them. Nurgle will be pleased. :D

"Flow over no man’s land, a poisonous nightmare."

By talking about no man's land, I am totally not talking about the previously quite empty Desert of the Trapped in another world. Because it now has more creatures out there. From shaded slaves to sandworms.



They all walk in a desert under Aten's black sun. It may look like a horror movie to common people. But, to a supernatural adventurer like you, you may find ways to take advantage of the situation. You can turn sandworms into pets or collect their acid to create deadly potions in the enhanced alchemy system mentioned above. It comes with acid as a new element and acid burn as a new effect. An excellent alternative to raw poison. They eat away their victims' defense while also causing damage each turn.

Meanwhile, a supervillain certainly requires more minions.

Thus, you can now customize your character or your customized teammates into the appearance of Ancient Egypt Slaves or Crazed Workers.

But, here is also an easter egg, a fella just sneaked into your character customization files.





NAFO expansion is unnegotiable. Thus, you can now also make customized fellas as teammates. You can also edit existing customized teammates to be fellas or the other way around. The system shall automatically recognize if you have a fella teammate or a normally customized teammate.

That basically covers all the major changes of this week. There is likely something else I didn't mention. Such as this:



But, maybe it's a good idea to leave them unmentioned which shall provide more fun for you to explore and enjoy the joy of discovery.

History fact: Behind the title of this week's developer's diary is a tale of a couple of talented chemists. The lost words of an alienated wife to a Nobel Prize winner who became the father of chemical warfare.

His story is history. But how will you use the power of alchemy with this week's updates?

Today's changelog:

############Content##############

[Relationship]Added the relationship display of Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe. (To the veterans of the "Internet Addiction War." It unlocks when you get into that cyber cafe for the first time.)

[Abandoned House]Sandworms may now appear in the random rooms in this location.

[Abandoned House]Reduced the chance of generating an empty room.