Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 10 March 2023

v0.18.2

Build 10738737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the runaway gold generation bug, encountered by setting weights of all gold allocation categories to 0
  • Adjusted dragon height so that it appears above dark clouds
  • Readjusted cost of God powers. It now costs 320 (instead of 120) prayers.
  • Fixed a bug in Monks that would make them starve even if they didn't have to
  • Fixed a bug in God power charging, which was causing god power executions without consuming any prayers
  • Optimized currency exchange algorithm to improve performance
  • Added Monument instruction on mouse hover, in case a beginner player missed the introductory message

