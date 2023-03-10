- Fixed the runaway gold generation bug, encountered by setting weights of all gold allocation categories to 0
- Adjusted dragon height so that it appears above dark clouds
- Readjusted cost of God powers. It now costs 320 (instead of 120) prayers.
- Fixed a bug in Monks that would make them starve even if they didn't have to
- Fixed a bug in God power charging, which was causing god power executions without consuming any prayers
- Optimized currency exchange algorithm to improve performance
- Added Monument instruction on mouse hover, in case a beginner player missed the introductory message
Gods Of Defense Playtest update for 10 March 2023
v0.18.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
