Update 1.9.1 is now live - Patch Notes!

Balance Changes
- Bloon Sends
- Grouped reds income 1 -> 0.9
- Spaced blues income 1 -> 0.8
- Grouped blues income 1.1 -> 1
- Spaced greens income 1.2 -> 0.9
- Spaced yellows income 1.5 -> 1.2
- Spaced pinks income 1.5 -> 1.4
- Spaced purples income 3.5 -> 3.3
- Spaced zebras income 2.8 -> 2.7
- Spaced leads income 3 -> 2.8
- Spaced rainbows $85 -> $70
- Spaced rainbows income 3.8 -> 3
- We have found that income strategies are allowing players to earn too much money in the early game, making them necessary even when playing farms. We’d like income vs farms to be more of a choice and so have reduced the income value of the most efficient early bloon sends.
- Bloon Bot Factory
- Flying towers like the Monkey Ace, Heli Pilot, and Phoenix will continue to function even if their base has gone down with the elevator.
- Pools have been made slightly smaller so that you can no longer place both a Buccaneer and Pat in the same pool.
- Buffs from monkeys and heroes that affect the entire map, such as Striker Jones’ level 5 or the 5xx Banana Farm, will continue to work even if the tower has gone down with the elevator.
- We noticed that Pat Fusty and the Buccaneer were dominating play on this map and that very few players were engaging with the elevators. We hope that these changes, along with the change to Ocean Obyn, will allow for more viable strategies when playing in Bloon Bot Factory.
- Monkey Buccaneer
- xx1 Long Range: $180 -> $300
- We felt the pierce buff this upgrade gives to Grape Shot is a bit too powerful for such a cheap upgrade. This change also increases the cost to get to the xx3 Merchantman upgrade which is extremely efficient at both cash generation and defence.
- Alchemist
- x2x Perishing Potions: DoT damage interval 0.75s -> 1s
- x2x Perishing Potions: duration 2.25s -> 3s
- Base pierce 15 -> 14
- 1xx Larger Potions: pierce bonus +8 -> +6
- The alchemist is showing to be very strong in the early and mid-game at group popping power. These changes should bring it slightly more in line with other towers that serve a similar role.
- Ocean Obyn
- ♂️ Ocean Obyn can now be placed on water or land.
- As mentioned above, we hope that giving Ocean Obyn the ability to be placed on water will help reduce Pat Fusty’s monopoly on the Bloon Bot Factory map, as well as giving an additional reason to use Ocean Obyn over Obyn Greenfoot.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Ports and Inflections maps not appearing in No Pain No Gain games.
- Fixed missing banner image for upcoming Bananza events.
- Fixed tutorial sometimes starting anyway even if you opt to skip it.
- Fixed profile screen tabs sometimes disappearing.
- Added performance improvements for Bananza mode.
- Fixed loading screen not filling the display of ultra wide devices.
- Improved matchmaking in event and casual games.
- Fixed incorrect text displaying as Banaza event description
- Fixed moab class bloons affected by unstable concoction damaging their own children when they explode.
- Fixed issue where it was sometimes impossible to upgrade the Monkey Village to Monkeyopolis
- Fixed visual highlight not appearing on widescreen phones when choosing a bloon send with the Bloon Bot.
- Fixed income display overlapping round number in bonanza.
- Fixed quincy’s bowstring being drawn behind his pouch in his portrait.
- Fixed crash when using Supermonkey’s Legend of the Night ability
We welcome your feedback and happy gaming! :D
