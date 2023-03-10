Update Notes - 1.00.03 - March 10th 2023

Changes:
- Reworded the hints for succeeding in the final confrontation to be more clear.
- Reworded an expletive said by the Bird.
- Dialogue with famine boy during his quest will not repeat anymore.
- Added an answer if you offer famine boy salt.
- Added text explaining where to see your inspiration items the first time you collect some from an easel.
- Added names to Faeona real estate that were missing them.
- Added a hint that Tinto exists.
- Added another Mrs. Five location hint.
- Added a reminder during the phase where you have to meet the G-knights.
- Added animations to the fire during phoenix event.
- Added an easter egg to the horsecut.
- Added animations when using Nature's Beckon.
- Added a new convince condition during the final confrontation.
- Added unlockable icons on the apartment elevator after meeting all the residents.
- Changed it so that the drink menu closes after using drink until full.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing the end credits cutscene to get stuck if a certain decision had been made.
- Fixed Cora's hint to find the G-knights to trigger at the correct time.
- Fixed one of the conditions taken into account during the final confrontation, was subtracting instead of adding convince points.
- Fixed a typo during dialogue on the train.
- Fixed 2 infinite coin glitches.
