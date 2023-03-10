 Skip to content

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 10 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.03 - March 10th 2023

Build 10738559

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Reworded the hints for succeeding in the final confrontation to be more clear.
  • Reworded an expletive said by the Bird.
  • Dialogue with famine boy during his quest will not repeat anymore.
  • Added an answer if you offer famine boy salt.
  • Added text explaining where to see your inspiration items the first time you collect some from an easel.
  • Added names to Faeona real estate that were missing them.
  • Added a hint that Tinto exists.
  • Added another Mrs. Five location hint.
  • Added a reminder during the phase where you have to meet the G-knights.
  • Added animations to the fire during phoenix event.
  • Added an easter egg to the horsecut.
  • Added animations when using Nature's Beckon.
  • Added a new convince condition during the final confrontation.
  • Added unlockable icons on the apartment elevator after meeting all the residents.
  • Changed it so that the drink menu closes after using drink until full.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue causing the end credits cutscene to get stuck if a certain decision had been made.
  • Fixed Cora's hint to find the G-knights to trigger at the correct time.
  • Fixed one of the conditions taken into account during the final confrontation, was subtracting instead of adding convince points.
  • Fixed a typo during dialogue on the train.
  • Fixed 2 infinite coin glitches.

Keep having a good time!

Please consider leaving a Steam Review to help spread the word!
And tell your friends about the game!

