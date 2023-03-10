Update 1.5.0.14

A collection of fixes for issues reported over the last couple of months.
If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.
If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.
Changelog for 1.5.0.14
- Fixed throwable Lindwurm acid applying less damage to head armor than intended.
- Fixed "Break Free" skill using an incorrect melee skill value as a base for calculations after an ally tried to break free a character but failed.
- Fixed wardogs potentially spawning on top of characters if their owner gets killed and the ground is already covered with corpses.
- Fixed Blacksmith not properly increasing repair speed of items in the stash.
- Fixed issue with Wiedergangers not dropping some of their pre-damaged gear as they should.
- Fixed food counter at the top bar not updating immediately when the player would buy back food that they previously sold.
- Fixed small coastal forts counting as the wrong tier size of settlement.
- Fixed various smaller issues and typos.
