Update 1.5.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10738457 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy

A collection of fixes for issues reported over the last couple of months.

If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.

If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.

Changelog for 1.5.0.14