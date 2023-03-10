 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 10 March 2023

Martinique and Diana events, March 10th - 13th

Naval Action update for 10 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Captains,

Martinique and Diana events are live from daily maintenance on Friday, March 10th until daily maintenance on Monday, March 13th

Martinique Event

Martinique 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

Diana Event

Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

  • Gold Ducat
  • Gold Rouble
  • Gold Sultani
  • Gold Thaler
  • Strange Gold Bar
  • Rare wood
  • Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

  • Additional outpost permit
  • Additional dock permit
  • Diana permit
  • Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Spotlight image from Captain 김치_워리어 from the December 2021 screenshot competition.

