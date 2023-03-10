Sorry for the major update delay

A rather serious problem has occurred.
We have provided a test branch for players who want to experience the new version.
Please backup your archive and then delete it before entering the test branch.
Archive address: C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\LocalLow\HammondProject\MetalMind\save
Test code：MetalMind7777777
If possible, please give me some test feedback, such as.
Battle duration of each room,, new skill effects, enemy performance in each level, battle duration of LV1 level, battle duration of LV2, etc.
Changed depots in majorupdatetesting branch