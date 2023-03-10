Sorry for the major update delay

Share · View all patches · Build 10738391 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A rather serious problem has occurred.

We have provided a test branch for players who want to experience the new version.

Please backup your archive and then delete it before entering the test branch.

Archive address: C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\LocalLow\HammondProject\MetalMind\save

Test code：MetalMind7777777

If possible, please give me some test feedback, such as.

Battle duration of each room,, new skill effects, enemy performance in each level, battle duration of LV1 level, battle duration of LV2, etc.