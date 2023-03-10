 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 10 March 2023

Sorry for the major update delay

Metal Mind update for 10 March 2023

A rather serious problem has occurred.

We have provided a test branch for players who want to experience the new version.

Please backup your archive and then delete it before entering the test branch.

Archive address: C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\LocalLow\HammondProject\MetalMind\save

Test code：MetalMind7777777

If possible, please give me some test feedback, such as.
Battle duration of each room,, new skill effects, enemy performance in each level, battle duration of LV1 level, battle duration of LV2, etc.

