Hello, crusaders!
Update 2.1.0w is here! This hot-fix takes care of some bugs that could get in the way of your fun, like the save error in Alushinyrra, for example.
Beware of possible plot spoilers below!
Areas
- Failing the mobility check next to the cave near Gundrun could lead to the party not being able to get out of that ravine – fixed;
- Fixed the issue in Gundrun, when the Legend's dialogue option in the conversation with the conflicting forces blocked the progress;
- When entering the Forest of the Forgotten Spirits in The Last Sarkorians DLC, a dialogue with Sigvorn could start again – fixed.
Quests
- In some cases, the party was unable to continue the quest about guarding the caravan in Gundrun – fixed;
- The Call of Kin quest from The Last Sarkorians DLC could move to the next stage without finishing the battle for the city – fixed;
- The Restless Spirit quest could get stuck in the journal if Angel's mythic option was used – fixed.
Items
- Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via wands, which tried to spend 2 charges per use instead of 1;
- Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via scrolls as well.
Classes & Mechanics
- A shifter in ankou form can cast spells now;
- Fixed the incorrect progression of the bonuses from the Manticore Aspect;
- Manticore's spikes are now considered thrown weapons;
- The Arcane Undertow worked with AoE spells incorrectly – fixed; now only 1 dragon per spell will appear. This will prevent performance issues and freezes on some islands in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.
UI
- Fixed the icons for the feats gained from the books;
- Fixed the issue when the selection of a revelation happened before the selection of mystery when picking some classes and archetypes, which made it impossible to complete character creation.
System
- Visiting the Ten Thousand Delights brothel could cause an error when trying to save the game – fixed. The same issue also caused crashes all over Alushinyrra – fixed as well.
Misс
- Fixed the epilogue slides for Ulbrig if he was in love with the Aeon character.
