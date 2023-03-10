 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 10 March 2023

Update 2.1.0w

Share · View all patches · Build 10738162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, crusaders!

Update 2.1.0w is here! This hot-fix takes care of some bugs that could get in the way of your fun, like the save error in Alushinyrra, for example.

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

  • Failing the mobility check next to the cave near Gundrun could lead to the party not being able to get out of that ravine – fixed;
  • Fixed the issue in Gundrun, when the Legend's dialogue option in the conversation with the conflicting forces blocked the progress;
  • When entering the Forest of the Forgotten Spirits in The Last Sarkorians DLC, a dialogue with Sigvorn could start again – fixed.

Quests

  • In some cases, the party was unable to continue the quest about guarding the caravan in Gundrun – fixed;
  • The Call of Kin quest from The Last Sarkorians DLC could move to the next stage without finishing the battle for the city – fixed;
  • The Restless Spirit quest could get stuck in the journal if Angel's mythic option was used – fixed.

Items

  • Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via wands, which tried to spend 2 charges per use instead of 1;
  • Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via scrolls as well.

Classes & Mechanics

  • A shifter in ankou form can cast spells now;
  • Fixed the incorrect progression of the bonuses from the Manticore Aspect;
  • Manticore's spikes are now considered thrown weapons;
  • The Arcane Undertow worked with AoE spells incorrectly – fixed; now only 1 dragon per spell will appear. This will prevent performance issues and freezes on some islands in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

UI

  • Fixed the icons for the feats gained from the books;
  • Fixed the issue when the selection of a revelation happened before the selection of mystery when picking some classes and archetypes, which made it impossible to complete character creation.

System

  • Visiting the Ten Thousand Delights brothel could cause an error when trying to save the game – fixed. The same issue also caused crashes all over Alushinyrra – fixed as well.

Misс

  • Fixed the epilogue slides for Ulbrig if he was in love with the Aeon character.

