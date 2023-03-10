Hello, crusaders!

Update 2.1.0w is here! This hot-fix takes care of some bugs that could get in the way of your fun, like the save error in Alushinyrra, for example.

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

Failing the mobility check next to the cave near Gundrun could lead to the party not being able to get out of that ravine – fixed;

Fixed the issue in Gundrun, when the Legend's dialogue option in the conversation with the conflicting forces blocked the progress;

When entering the Forest of the Forgotten Spirits in The Last Sarkorians DLC, a dialogue with Sigvorn could start again – fixed.

Quests

In some cases, the party was unable to continue the quest about guarding the caravan in Gundrun – fixed;

The Call of Kin quest from The Last Sarkorians DLC could move to the next stage without finishing the battle for the city – fixed;

The Restless Spirit quest could get stuck in the journal if Angel's mythic option was used – fixed.

Items

Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via wands, which tried to spend 2 charges per use instead of 1;

Fixed the issue with touch spells cast via scrolls as well.

Classes & Mechanics

A shifter in ankou form can cast spells now;

Fixed the incorrect progression of the bonuses from the Manticore Aspect;

Manticore's spikes are now considered thrown weapons;

The Arcane Undertow worked with AoE spells incorrectly – fixed; now only 1 dragon per spell will appear. This will prevent performance issues and freezes on some islands in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

UI

Fixed the icons for the feats gained from the books;

Fixed the issue when the selection of a revelation happened before the selection of mystery when picking some classes and archetypes, which made it impossible to complete character creation.

System

Visiting the Ten Thousand Delights brothel could cause an error when trying to save the game – fixed. The same issue also caused crashes all over Alushinyrra – fixed as well.

