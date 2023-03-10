 Skip to content

ITRP _ Aero Star update for 10 March 2023

Interface changes

Build 10738148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On some video cards, the interface was full of artifacts. Now it's all good.

Players using 2K resolutions or more had the UI cut off on the right side of the screen after visiting the office. No more should.

