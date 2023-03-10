 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 10 March 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 10738145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Added more ranges to the shooting range map
  • Made weapon attachments free in shooting range
  • Improved the stat modifier tooltips readability (added bonus/malus colors)
  • Improved the weapon accuracy computation system
  • Improved the position, scale and orientation of the weapon attachment previews
  • Tweaked the weapon attachment modifiers and availability
  • Tweaked the campaign mission credit rewards
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the character tooltip indicating 0 HP when the agent has less than 1 HP

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10738145
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link