Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Added more ranges to the shooting range map

Made weapon attachments free in shooting range

Improved the stat modifier tooltips readability (added bonus/malus colors)

Improved the weapon accuracy computation system

Improved the position, scale and orientation of the weapon attachment previews

Tweaked the weapon attachment modifiers and availability

Tweaked the campaign mission credit rewards

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the character tooltip indicating 0 HP when the agent has less than 1 HP

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.