Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Added more ranges to the shooting range map
- Made weapon attachments free in shooting range
- Improved the stat modifier tooltips readability (added bonus/malus colors)
- Improved the weapon accuracy computation system
- Improved the position, scale and orientation of the weapon attachment previews
- Tweaked the weapon attachment modifiers and availability
- Tweaked the campaign mission credit rewards
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the character tooltip indicating 0 HP when the agent has less than 1 HP
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch