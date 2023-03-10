March 10th Hotfix update

Another hotfix update, 1.0.66037 release (03/10/2023), has been released today on the main branch.
This fixes a bug with some events that could cause the game to get stuck.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Another hotfix update, 1.0.66037 release (03/10/2023), has been released today on the main branch.
This fixes a bug with some events that could cause the game to get stuck.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update