March 10th - Annilator's Burning Ridge

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The demion engineer's new deforestation robots are rampaging and burning down the whole realm! As requested, a new diffucult trial-boss mission is here. This time to have to defeat all 8 of them, so plan your team's strategy wisely. (Don't ask why the deforestation robots have so many dangerous weapons. It's underworld logic here...so lol)

Important note: from now on, all campaign misisons will follow a new level-limit rule, which limit demon level based on selected stage difficulty. (Noobic-15, Humanic-30, Demonic-45, Satanic-60.) This is due to the fact that some demons are just too powerful and made the game too easy and no fun. So this patch is basically put the game on super hard mode like it should be! }:D

Patch Note 8.04

Added a new trial boss, 'Annilators and The Burning Ridge' to campaign window.

Added a new campaign material: Annilators Battery.



Added a new campaign animas: Annihilate I-IV (Added 5-20% ATK but reduce 10-40 DEF.)



Added a new accessory to Event Shop: Bunny Ear. (Increase 30% silver.)



Added and change campaigns to a new level limit rule. (Limit level for each difficulty to the following: Noobic-15, Humanic-30, Demonic-45, Satanic-60)