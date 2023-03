Guardian, are you ready to meet the new goddess?

Let us introduce you to Foxy. She’s half fox, half human and 100% a sexy beast. You might be wondering what she desires. Well… she’s a simple beast. She wants to be fed, watered and, of course, fucked. So, get wild with her and win her heart!

There’s also a new limited Step-Up Gacha: Naughty Bombing Girl.

It is only available between March 8th ~ 22nd.

Hurry up, draw now and get Foxy!

The Fap Goddess Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060080/Fap_Goddess/