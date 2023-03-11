 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 11 March 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance 3.12.2023

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 11 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on March 12, 2023.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
3/12 01:30 ~ 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. Applying summer time zone (PST -> PDT)

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

