Scheduled Server Maintenance 3.12.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on March 12, 2023.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
3/12 01:30 ~ 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- Applying summer time zone (PST -> PDT)
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
Changed files in this update