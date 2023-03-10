 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 10 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.6.0 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10737779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivor!

"Catherine is always gonna find you... in the dark!"

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Fixed small issue while running using Control Type Directional (2D).

  • Added Note Storage System on Inventory. You'll have to get those notes now just in case you didn't.
  • Added Photo Objective Storage System on Inventory. The ones you take from those flickering light doors.
  • Added MAP System on Inventory.
  • Added On Screen Current Location Information. Even if you didn't have the Map yet.
  • Reworked some hints in many riddles.
  • Improved New Game Hints._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
More features to come.... soon!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link