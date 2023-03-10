PATCH NOTES 1.6.0 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!
"Catherine is always gonna find you... in the dark!"
I'm listening to your feedback!
PATCH NOTES
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
_- Fixed small issue while running using Control Type Directional (2D).
- Added Note Storage System on Inventory. You'll have to get those notes now just in case you didn't.
- Added Photo Objective Storage System on Inventory. The ones you take from those flickering light doors.
- Added MAP System on Inventory.
- Added On Screen Current Location Information. Even if you didn't have the Map yet.
- Reworked some hints in many riddles.
- Improved New Game Hints._
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
More features to come.... soon!!
