PATCH NOTES 1.6.0 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10737779 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor!

"Catherine is always gonna find you... in the dark!"

I'm listening to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Fixed small issue while running using Control Type Directional (2D).

Added Note Storage System on Inventory. You'll have to get those notes now just in case you didn't.

Added Photo Objective Storage System on Inventory. The ones you take from those flickering light doors.

Added MAP System on Inventory.

Added On Screen Current Location Information. Even if you didn't have the Map yet.

Reworked some hints in many riddles.

Improved New Game Hints._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

More features to come.... soon!!