Theseus Protocol update for 10 March 2023

[Test version 0.6.0310] 3.10 Regular update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10737677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE:

This update will clear players' battle archives (game settings, user archives remain). We expect to update after 5:30 pm on the 10th, players can prepare in advance (we recommend playing through or abandoning the file!)

The overall update content is as follows:

  • Some enemy behavior adjustments
  • Adjusted some of the matchmaking levels on the map distribution of points
  • After the battle, the card reward selection scheme is adjusted to 6 cards to freely select 0-2 cards
  • The drop probability of in-game rewards has been adjusted to make the rewards obtained by players more reasonable
  • Event interface optimization
  • Store interface optimization, new boss lady interactive content
  • New filtering function for icons
  • Some characters' exclusive props, cards, equipment and drop probabilities have been redistributed
  • Known problems fixed

Thank you for your support and encouragement! See you in the next update!

