[Test version 0.6.0310] 3.10 Regular update announcement

This update will clear players' battle archives (game settings, user archives remain). We expect to update after 5:30 pm on the 10th, players can prepare in advance (we recommend playing through or abandoning the file!)
The overall update content is as follows:
- Some enemy behavior adjustments
- Adjusted some of the matchmaking levels on the map distribution of points
- After the battle, the card reward selection scheme is adjusted to 6 cards to freely select 0-2 cards
- The drop probability of in-game rewards has been adjusted to make the rewards obtained by players more reasonable
- Event interface optimization
- Store interface optimization, new boss lady interactive content
- New filtering function for icons
- Some characters' exclusive props, cards, equipment and drop probabilities have been redistributed
- Known problems fixed
Thank you for your support and encouragement! See you in the next update!
