[Test version 0.6.0310] 3.10 Regular update announcement

NOTE:

This update will clear players' battle archives (game settings, user archives remain). We expect to update after 5:30 pm on the 10th, players can prepare in advance (we recommend playing through or abandoning the file!)

Some enemy behavior adjustments

Adjusted some of the matchmaking levels on the map distribution of points

After the battle, the card reward selection scheme is adjusted to 6 cards to freely select 0-2 cards

The drop probability of in-game rewards has been adjusted to make the rewards obtained by players more reasonable

Event interface optimization

Store interface optimization, new boss lady interactive content

New filtering function for icons

Some characters' exclusive props, cards, equipment and drop probabilities have been redistributed

Known problems fixed

Thank you for your support and encouragement! See you in the next update!