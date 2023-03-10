3-10 Experience optimization and bug fixes

Fixed the bug of building queues, all paused and resumed

You can set the maximum level of weapons and equipment that can be used by a class

Soldiers automatically change to higher-level weapons and equipment

Add azimuth markers to the minimap (North, South, West, East)

After burying the river on land, the sound of water will disappear

The sound effect is closed in the settings, and after reading the file, the water sound (ambient sound) will still be played

The price of honey was changed from 2 to 4, while the amount required for synthesis was halved

Reduce the profit margin of gemstones

Increase the time required for carriage processing

In the statistics, married widows and unmarried residents of appropriate age can be located

Dealing with the problem of low marriage rate after unlocking free love

Deal with the problem of large deviations in date calculation in slow mode after playing for hundreds of years

Increased items: medicinal tea, a large amount of mood, but there is a withdrawal reaction

Synthetic manufacturing, where materials are preferentially taken from bound shelves

When pathfinding, when you can walk in a straight line, you can go directly to the straight line

Bind the number of porters, the default is changed to 2

Hint: No military supplies are set

When soldiers are very hungry, supplies ignore the limit of once in a 30-day supply cycle and perform immediate replenishment

Tomb excavation, prompts to be performed by builders

For soldiers or residents who faint to the ground, the mouse prompts an idle handyman or logistician to come to the rescue

After the new door was built, the indoor area was not refreshed in time

After creating a new wall, do not refresh irrelevant (far) ground textures

In the lower right corner, the system notification will disappear automatically after a maximum of 5 years

Build a list that shows whether the facility must be placed indoors

When there are a lot of things to pick up, or when you want to collect, the prompt is a heavy task