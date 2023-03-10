3-10 Experience optimization and bug fixes

Fixed the bug of building queues, all paused and resumed
You can set the maximum level of weapons and equipment that can be used by a class
Soldiers automatically change to higher-level weapons and equipment
Add azimuth markers to the minimap (North, South, West, East)
After burying the river on land, the sound of water will disappear
The sound effect is closed in the settings, and after reading the file, the water sound (ambient sound) will still be played
The price of honey was changed from 2 to 4, while the amount required for synthesis was halved
Reduce the profit margin of gemstones
Increase the time required for carriage processing
In the statistics, married widows and unmarried residents of appropriate age can be located
Dealing with the problem of low marriage rate after unlocking free love
Deal with the problem of large deviations in date calculation in slow mode after playing for hundreds of years
Increased items: medicinal tea, a large amount of mood, but there is a withdrawal reaction
Synthetic manufacturing, where materials are preferentially taken from bound shelves
When pathfinding, when you can walk in a straight line, you can go directly to the straight line
Bind the number of porters, the default is changed to 2
Hint: No military supplies are set
When soldiers are very hungry, supplies ignore the limit of once in a 30-day supply cycle and perform immediate replenishment
Tomb excavation, prompts to be performed by builders
For soldiers or residents who faint to the ground, the mouse prompts an idle handyman or logistician to come to the rescue
After the new door was built, the indoor area was not refreshed in time
After creating a new wall, do not refresh irrelevant (far) ground textures
In the lower right corner, the system notification will disappear automatically after a maximum of 5 years
Build a list that shows whether the facility must be placed indoors
When there are a lot of things to pick up, or when you want to collect, the prompt is a heavy task
