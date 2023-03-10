 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Partum Artifex update for 10 March 2023

Patch v1.04 - New settings and fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10737455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I know it's been a little while, but it's here! Another patch!

To start things out, I have to admit, I tried to fix the Steam achievements again but with no luck! BAH! I'm gonna have to hire a super-engineer soon so it can get done lol. Ok so let's go to the bigger things in this patch!

The smaller fixes:
  • Sudden Flashes are now ON as standard.
  • The Menu music no longer keeps playing over and over and over and over and over and over...
  • The timed puzzle got a slight increase in time to make it easier
  • VR shouldn't automatically be turned on as default if it senses a VR headset, hopefully.
The BIG ones!
  • SETTINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN-GAME!
  • Mouse sensitivity settings available!
  • Inverted mouse control available!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2069761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link