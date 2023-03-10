Patch v1.04 - New settings and fixes!

Hello everyone!
I know it's been a little while, but it's here! Another patch!
To start things out, I have to admit, I tried to fix the Steam achievements again but with no luck! BAH! I'm gonna have to hire a super-engineer soon so it can get done lol. Ok so let's go to the bigger things in this patch!
The smaller fixes:
- Sudden Flashes are now ON as standard.
- The Menu music no longer keeps playing over and over and over and over and over and over...
- The timed puzzle got a slight increase in time to make it easier
- VR shouldn't automatically be turned on as default if it senses a VR headset, hopefully.
The BIG ones!
- SETTINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN-GAME!
- Mouse sensitivity settings available!
- Inverted mouse control available!
Changed files in this update