Bless Unleashed update for 10 March 2023

[Emergency Maintenance] March 10, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers

The service will undergo emergency maintenance. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

  • NA - March 10, 2023 - 01:00 AM PST/PDT
  • EU - March 10, 2023 - 10:00 am CET
  • Maintained servers - All Servers
  • Estimated time - 2 to 4 Hours

Maintenance Content:

  • Fixed an error where rewards were not given when performing regional quests / reputation quests / oracle quests as Assassins
  • Fixed an error where Assassin Bless Breath and weapons could not be registered on the exchange.
  • Fixed an error where premium rewards could not be opened in the new season Bless Pass
  • Fixed an error where the description of union properties was strange
  • Fixed an error where ranger skills were applied to some Assassin equipment options

※ Note

  • During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.
  • The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.
  • When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

