The Coal & Power Update: Out now!

Dear Community,

it's finally here: Welcome to The Coal & Power Update, now available for download!

We are moving ahead at full steam (ha!), introducing brand-new mechanics, new locomotives, new facility buildings, new freight cars... plus bug fixes and improvements.

Locomotives love their coal!

As mentioned previously, we are introducing a bunch of brand-new locomotives which are fully powered by coal. Note: Existing engines will continue to be powered by the mighty magic of wood.

During our brainstorming sessions, we came up with a lot of engines that could make their way into the game. Of course, your feedback played a valuable part in that process, ultimately leading to the selection of fan favorites.

With The Coal & Power Update, the following locomotives will join Railroads Online:

Cooke 2-6-0

ET&WNC 280

Mason Bogie Tenmile

Ruby Basin 2-8-0T

They will not come alone, however: New freight cars are also making their way into the game. Say hello to the Dump car, the Stock car, the Skeleton car, and the Coffin tank car!

Coal & Power

The new locomotives – we just want to repeat ourselves here – will all be powered by coal... hence leading to the name of this update. Must be a total surprise, right? Right? Right...? Right.

We explained the new mechanics with the last blogpost but here's a reminder how things work: We're adding a new facility building, the coaling tower, that is essential for the workflow. As is the case with other facility buildings, you can place the coaling towers wherever they suit your needs.

What does a coaling tower need? You won't believe it: Coal! The coaling towers are empty once you place them, meaning that you have to create a supply line from the coal mines to the coaling towers to fill them up by using the coal hoppers. Use the attached chute to put some fresh coal into the tender of your engines and shovel them right into the firebox!

If you are burning through too much firewood, good news: Using coal is much more efficient.

Other new buildings

That's not all, though: You'll receive a new engine shed. The Kanaskat water tower. The 1870s water tower. AND EVEN A NEW 3-WAY STUB SWITCH! Put your hands up in the air to celebrate 🙌

Steam Spring Sale 2023!

To hype up the new update, we will put Railroads Online on sale from March 10 to March 23.

FYI: The sale will start today at 7 PM CEST :)

From March 10 to 16, so a few days before the actual Spring Sale starts, you can save 20% when purchasing the game – and there has never been a better time to do so. With the start of the Steam Spring Sale which runs until March 23, the discount will be reduced to 10%. The early bird catches the worm!

And here are the final patch notes:

New Content

Added new fuel type and firing mechanic coal

Added new facility building: Coaling tower

Added new facility building: Engine shed

Added new facility building: Kanaskat water tower

Added new facility building: 1870s water tower

Added new switch: 3-way stub switch

Added new locomotive: Cooke 2-6-0

Added new locomotive: ET&WNC 280

Added new locomotive: Mason Bogie Tenmile

Added new locomotive: Ruby Basin 2-8-0T

Added new freight car: Coffin tank car

Added new freight car: Stock car

Added new freight car: Dump car

Added new freight car: Skeleton log car

Gameplay

Fixed collisions for sand house

Fixed collisions for firewood depot

Fixed collisions for freight depot

Fixed collisions for coal mine building

Fixed a but that caused the crane to restart after being deactivated

Fixed a bug that caused the box car to not be auto-loaded with tool boxes at the iron works when placed on a rail without groundwork

Updated radius accuracy for spline curves in circle-mode (Special thanks to FakeNeo)

Updated morse code

Fixed incorrectly loaded link meshes

Locomotives

Fixed incorrect Eureka whistle animation

Fixed incorrect Eureka regulator outline

Fixed a bug that caused the Eureka open cab windows to flicker at certain angles

Fixed locomotive doors hanging in the air

Fixed couplers of shay locomotive

Fixed a bug that caused the Tank car brake wheel texture to be scrambled when changing the paint style

Fixed a bug that caused long strings of characters to exceed the shape of the locomotive

Fixed a bug where the Mosca drawbar won't decouple from glenbrook tender

Fixed a bug where the Class 70 wood load mesh overhangs tender

Fixed a bug where the Class 70 tender marker light doesn't connect with tank body

Fixed a bug where the Class 70 headlight shelf & bracket are oversmoothed

Fixed the Class 70 tender tank lid

Fixed a bug where caboose and waycar did not carry any firewood

Fixed a bug where trucks would twitch during travel

Fixed a bug causing the cylinder drain lever to not play animation on client

UI

Updated Railroads Online logo in the menu (it's the new one, yay!)

New backgrounds for main menu

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor disappears from the construction menu after ingame main menu is opened and closed

Fixed a bug where the languages portuguese and simplified chinese can not be assigned

Fixed a bug where the rolling stock is not deselected after rerail menu is closed via opening the construction menu

Fixed the tutorial description of buttons

Fixed a bug where the tender configuration will not refresh when changing to a different locomotive in the buy menu

Fixed rerail UI overlapping with interaction UI

Fixed lack of tooltips to train controls

Fixed a bug where the map is overlapping with locomotive buy menu

Fixed a bug where the Montezuma is listed as tier 2

Fixed incorrect client rotation in purchase menu

Graphics

Updated season to spring

Fixed flickering water fall water mesh

Fixed a bug where the vehicles can be entered from any distance in 3rd person view

Crashes

Fixed a crash to desktop after changing texture settings

Your Railroads Online Team

