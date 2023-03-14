 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moon VR Video Player update for 14 March 2023

3.0.0-bugfix-20230314

Share · View all patches · Build 10737282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the grip action of the valve index controller to trigger, and make it can use the trigger when griping.

Changed files in this update

Moon VR Video Player Content Depot 705161
  • Loading history…
Develop Depot Depot 705169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link