MerFight update for 10 March 2023

MerFight 0.42.2

Small patch to address the following:

  • Characters get i. frames after reversal regardless of being wiped out or not beforehand.
  • Removed weird coral elemental thing from Atlas's stage.
  • Adjustments to wipeouts/scaling for various special moves.

