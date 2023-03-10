MerFight 0.42.2

Small patch to address the following:
- Characters get i. frames after reversal regardless of being wiped out or not beforehand.
- Removed weird coral elemental thing from Atlas's stage.
- Adjustments to wipeouts/scaling for various special moves.
