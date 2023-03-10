 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 10 March 2023

March 9 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10737225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the following:

  • Added a fix for a fatal pause menu bug when the player clicked the Cancel button after opening the Video settings.
  • Added new dungeons to the new starting HUB castle.
  • Fixed other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link