- Players can now (re)join an ongoing multiplayer game
- Players can now liquidate and form new corporations in multiplayer games
- AI can't increase bonus above 5%
- When electing Chairman, a corporation will vote for its own chairman (so a person's voting shares becomes his personal shares + shares owned by corporations where he is chairman)
- Can now hire a CEO for a corporation if player is chairman
- Investor stats shown on Policy-page in corporation report
- Forming a new corporation requires minimum 10M with 10% ownership
- Interest rates are slightly higher and dependent on economy level
- Bugfixes in the internal order products were sold - could make Purchasing units show wrong stock level if buying from another region
- In a multiplayer game, after 90 days of being disconnected the disconnected player's stock will be slowly sold off
- In a multiplayer game, after player disconnects, the player's corp is liquidated after 90 days (instead of instantly) and, if "form new corp" is enabled, after all the player's stock in the corp has been sold off
- Fixed many minor bugs in save-games that made game state not be perfectly saved
- Added icons to Persons-window to show which people are humans and which are disconnected
- Added 4 new corporation colors
- Improved the effective speed of multiplayer games (reduced the delay compared to single-player games)
- Started performance improvements
- Some icons replaced (by similar-looking icons)
CEO update for 10 March 2023
0.3.55 release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
