UX Changes
- Change to more traditional File/Edit style Main Menu UI
- Added Import GLB and Import Group into menu
- Added ability to zoom layout camera
- Added scrollbar to MOTD and WSB textboxes
- Added 10sec delay to Mac MOTD client to reduce crashing
- Modified Stage Briefing window to auto-resize correctly
- Ignore renumbering target text if it has already changed before, reset to blank to autocalculate
- Added target numbers to steel challenge plates
- Used official IPSC terminology for target numbers
New Props
- Two stack USPSA with half HC
- TargetsUSA Cross Revolver
- Resizable Caution Tape, two types
- Imperial Ruler
Bug Fixes
- Resolution settings is empty after going in and out of settings
- Cloning doesn't copy custom text or boolean
- When replacing object and exiting prop selection menu, it replaces the bay with object, making it disappear.
- Fixed Metric Ruler
Practisim Designer update for 10 March 2023
Main Menu Changes, Layout Preview, Two Stack USPSA, Cross Revolver, Rulers
