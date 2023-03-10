 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 10 March 2023

Main Menu Changes, Layout Preview, Two Stack USPSA, Cross Revolver, Rulers

Practisim Designer update for 10 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • UX Changes

    • Change to more traditional File/Edit style Main Menu UI
    • Added Import GLB and Import Group into menu
    • Added ability to zoom layout camera
    • Added scrollbar to MOTD and WSB textboxes
    • Added 10sec delay to Mac MOTD client to reduce crashing
    • Modified Stage Briefing window to auto-resize correctly
    • Ignore renumbering target text if it has already changed before, reset to blank to autocalculate
    • Added target numbers to steel challenge plates
    • Used official IPSC terminology for target numbers

  • New Props

    • Two stack USPSA with half HC
    • TargetsUSA Cross Revolver
    • Resizable Caution Tape, two types
    • Imperial Ruler

  • Bug Fixes

    • Resolution settings is empty after going in and out of settings
    • Cloning doesn't copy custom text or boolean
    • When replacing object and exiting prop selection menu, it replaces the bay with object, making it disappear.
    • Fixed Metric Ruler

