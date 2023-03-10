Update 1.64 Patch Notes

You will now slowly receive passive progress with Stealth skill if you sneak near an unaware enemy (must be moving, not standing still). The closer you are, more progress you will receive.

You can "upgrade" an NPC's loadout by selling guns, helmets, and armor to them. If the item sold to them is of higher tier than their own, they will switch to the new item.

Improved hit detection for landmines, so you can better shoot at them.

Fixed a bug with Lard not able to receive higher quality if you use high quality pork to make them.

Zooming in and out (Z key) will play a little cue sound

When you are in the intro screen (such as beginning of the game it tells you it was 1985 in NYC), you can press Space (or Enter for the second button) to trigger the button - no need to click on them