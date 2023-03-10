Update 6 is out! Fish Lore for all freshwater fish + new sounds.

Update 6 is here, at least the first half. Since update 5 took a while I didn't want to keep you waiting for this one. I've added information/lore for half of the fish in game. Salt water and non-fish fish (crabs and the likes) will get lore in update 6.5. I also added some new sounds let me know if you think they fit the game. As always if you have any questions feedback or ideas please post in the discord or steam community.

WARNING: I flipped the controls for the bait traps and nets. So now you hold to collect the catch and press to move them.