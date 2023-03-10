Sky Strikers Weekly Patch EA 0.1.1

Hello Strikers!
We just released a fix to improve the game experiences on game settings and modified some visual effect to make them better. Here are the things we fixed:
- Added two muzzle flashes to Frosty.
- Added two hit effects to Frosty.
- Fixed muzzle flash not showing.
- Fixed ball trajectory effect.
- Fixed snap turn moving the player's body incorrectly.
- Fixed the game options not being saved.
- Fixed Frosty skin not correctly loaded sometimes.
- Fixed the ball indicators on the scoreboard, which were being rendered to only one eye.
- Fixed connection to a full room player not going back to pulic room until restart game.
Thanks,
Sky Strikers Dev Team
Changed files in this update