Sky Strikers Weekly Patch EA 0.1.1

Hello Strikers!

We just released a fix to improve the game experiences on game settings and modified some visual effect to make them better. Here are the things we fixed:

Added two muzzle flashes to Frosty.

Added two hit effects to Frosty.

Fixed muzzle flash not showing.

Fixed ball trajectory effect.

Fixed snap turn moving the player's body incorrectly.

Fixed the game options not being saved.

Fixed Frosty skin not correctly loaded sometimes.

Fixed the ball indicators on the scoreboard, which were being rendered to only one eye.

Fixed connection to a full room player not going back to pulic room until restart game.

Thanks,

Sky Strikers Dev Team