 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Strikers VR update for 10 March 2023

Sky Strikers Weekly Patch EA 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10736886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Strikers!

We just released a fix to improve the game experiences on game settings and modified some visual effect to make them better. Here are the things we fixed:

  • Added two muzzle flashes to Frosty.
  • Added two hit effects to Frosty.
  • Fixed muzzle flash not showing.
  • Fixed ball trajectory effect.
  • Fixed snap turn moving the player's body incorrectly.
  • Fixed the game options not being saved.
  • Fixed Frosty skin not correctly loaded sometimes.
  • Fixed the ball indicators on the scoreboard, which were being rendered to only one eye.
  • Fixed connection to a full room player not going back to pulic room until restart game.

Thanks,
Sky Strikers Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2250691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link