[Notice] Fixed Bugs

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

I would like to inform you about the bugs that have been fixed since the last update.

Fixes below have been already applied to the Steam and extra maintenance won't be carried on.

Fixed a bug that the Mimicking Attack imitated an ability that hits a target even though the ability is used by an unit in Hide or out of sight.

Fixed a bug that the Mimicking Attack was able to imitate an attack that hits if the wielder of it is in Confusion or Blind status.

Fixed a bug that the Mimicking Evasion imitated an ability even though the ability is used by an unit in Hide or out of sight.

Fixed a bug that the Mimicking Evasion was able to imitate an enemy's action if the wielder of it is in Confusion or Blind status.

Fixed a bug that the effecf of Skull Mask didn't work on an ability with Unavoidable propery.

Fixed a bug that the Luck effect was not removed for Elite Gunner Mungo.

Fixed a bug that an aggro count was stacked on an unit in Hide in a specific condition.

Fixed a bug that the Mastery Research window had not been shown when you move from Mastery window to Mastery Research.

Fixed a bug that a tooltip for 13th and 14th ability had not been shown.

Fixed a bug that an icon for the ability Corrosive Grenade and Corrosive Cloud was omiited.

Added the Upgraded Flash Grenade and Upgraded Portable Flare to the Craft list and shop sale list.

Beside the fixes described above, the dev team is still working to make another fixes of knows bugs.

Once it has been made, its details will be shared through the maintenance notice or extra notice.

Thank you.