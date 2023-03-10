 Skip to content

Ugmania update for 10 March 2023

0.8 Hotfix 1

Build 10736852

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix for everything that got found in the days after release!

  • Fixed star fruit cooldown cross
  • Fixed Wyrm vanishing in its last phase
  • Fixed some of the movement stuff like flight off of slopes and some sliding
  • Fixed the Puchan villagers not being able to hit you
  • Fixed being able to be permanently in the swimming state after boarding a chair in water
  • Fixed the default acorn using the sacred tree model for farms
  • Updated trading UI
  • Made the Ancient Aurum Tiara obtainable
  • The Space lander shouldn't break iron anymore
  • Fixed being able to use the spaceship while in the start cutscene
  • Fixed the Feasting Horns recipe
  • Made the Wooden Chest Recipe work again
  • Gave the Pellucid Tempest Summon a signal
  • Fixed a certain NPC not being able to spawn, softlocking the game
  • Probably more that I forgot

Thanks for playing!

