0.8 Hotfix 1

Small hotfix for everything that got found in the days after release!
- Fixed star fruit cooldown cross
- Fixed Wyrm vanishing in its last phase
- Fixed some of the movement stuff like flight off of slopes and some sliding
- Fixed the Puchan villagers not being able to hit you
- Fixed being able to be permanently in the swimming state after boarding a chair in water
- Fixed the default acorn using the sacred tree model for farms
- Updated trading UI
- Made the Ancient Aurum Tiara obtainable
- The Space lander shouldn't break iron anymore
- Fixed being able to use the spaceship while in the start cutscene
- Fixed the Feasting Horns recipe
- Made the Wooden Chest Recipe work again
- Gave the Pellucid Tempest Summon a signal
- Fixed a certain NPC not being able to spawn, softlocking the game
- Probably more that I forgot
Thanks for playing!
