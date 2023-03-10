Description of the update 0.57.5

Good day, fighters! Today we have prepared update 0.57.5, adding new quests, various improvements, and new objects. The mechanics of lock-picking doors and fishing have been reworked, various many minor errors and shortcomings have been fixed.

The fire department at the "Minaev's Territories"

The new object has appeared not far away from Depot in the "Minaev's Territories" location - the Fire Department.

This area will be interesting to 7-10lvl players and contains several mini-quests. Also, players will be able to find a safe in this area with good rewards for these levels. Thus, the world of Will To Live Online becomes more filled.

Lock-picking of the doors is now interactive and directly depends on your skills as a player.

Players have to find the correct sequence of the pins. As a reward for lock-picking (in addition to the items already available), the player who opens the lock will be able to get additional valuable loot in the stashes behind this door. Thus, by opening doors with lockpicks, players will receive more valuable loot than before.

The difficulty of lock-picking is determined by the number of pins. Attempts to press the pins (both successful and unsuccessful) can break lockpicks. A failed attempt has a higher chance to break the lockpick. The corresponding Engineer skills will no longer increase the chance of lockpicking, but increase the chance of saving lockpicks. Boxes behind closed doors (many, but not all) now realize they are hidden behind these doors. After opening the lock of the door for the character who performed this opening, it becomes possible to receive additional loot in one of the boxes that are behind this door. Moreover, the quantity and quality of loot are depend on the complexity of the castle, and the “bonus” itself is valid only once after the fact of opening. Then the more difficult the hacked door lock, the better the reward. In the "Canyon" location the doors at the outposts are closed with 4 pins locks - they are easy enough to crack (approximately 7-15 seconds). We didn't make these doors difficult to open, as players use closed doors as a tactical element.

Use the WSAD keys and the spacebar to control lock picking.

The "Dead Forest" location

The color correction of the "Dead Forest' location has been made. Now, this location looks even more atmospheric at any time of the day and in any weather at the maximum settings.

New fishing mechanic

Players can no longer search for letters on the keyboard while fishing. While fishing, you need to hold the fish so that it does not fall off the line and gently pull it out when it gets tired of resisting.

Other changes