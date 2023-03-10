Alpha 1.07 "The Harvest"

Greetings gangsters!

It's been a quiet month so far but I'm still grinding away to bring these streets alive

This update fundamentally changes how resources are collected in order to make it a more engaging experience than just building 4 scavenger stations

Harvesters

These are portable all in one gathering units that must be deployed on resource nodes.

You will need to search around the map to find these, they are scattered all over. Beware of other gangs doing the same and potentially wiping your harvesters out to take the node for themselves.

You can build a harvester pylon that will construct an unlimited supply of extra harvesters for when your original 3 get lost or destroyed.

Additionally the Scavenger Station has been significantly nerfed, it now only delivers a steady trickle of scrap and nothing else.

Fissiles are now a very limited resource, the only way to acquire them is by attacking NPC bases or defeating the raids they launch against your base.





NPC Raid Captains

The mainframe NPCs have stepped up their game a little and will now start deploying Raid Captains when your base becomes large enough. Raid Captains have a shield that will protect their squad from a lot of abuse but they can still be overcome with enough massed firepower (or bum rushing them at melee range)

Mainframe raids now also scale in strength with the total value of your base so expect a more challenging fight as you build up more.



New Map Quadrant

A new block and a couple of viable base spots have been added to the southeast corner of the map, go have a sticky beak when you can



Other Changes

Ladders are now significantly improved, you will automatically climb them if you walk into them and it's no longer possible to accidentally shimmy yourself off the side while climbing.

Fixed some map buildings having incorrect textures

Your chosen skin colour should now be applied to your first person arms

Manual generators now keep producing power for longer