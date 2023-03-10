 Skip to content

Clockwork Survivors update for 10 March 2023

1.1.1a Fixing the Difficulty

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The amount of environment traps have been dialed down. A few combinations were too taxing on the hp bar.

Bugfixes:

  • Overlapping dream zones no longer stop you completely
  • The helmet shield no longer gets you hit by spikes

