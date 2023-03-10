Until now, when the ball (player) moved, the afterimage remained and disappeared.
You can now set up afterimage removal. Click on the afterimage man in the lower right corner of the stage selection!
I adjusted the ball (player) and the orra surrounding the lines on the 4X4 edition to make it clearer.
4X4 update for 10 March 2023
p.0X9_Added the afterimage off option, increased clarity
