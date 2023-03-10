 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

4X4 update for 10 March 2023

p.0X9_Added the afterimage off option, increased clarity

Share · View all patches · Build 10736647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Until now, when the ball (player) moved, the afterimage remained and disappeared.
You can now set up afterimage removal. Click on the afterimage man in the lower right corner of the stage selection!
I adjusted the ball (player) and the orra surrounding the lines on the 4X4 edition to make it clearer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link