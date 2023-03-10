V 1.0.1.A - Launch day balancing and bugfixes .... zzzz ....

Hey mighty gladiators, just a small patch this launch day, been so hectic! My brain is seriously fried as I've been up since 2am. (It's now 5pm). Didn't get to as many bugfixes as I had hoped and there's still a lot on the list but potentially over the weekend and definitely come Monday I will tackle many more things as they come in.
Thanks so much for your feedback, well wishes and encouragement today - (and your patience!)
Cheers Oli
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Significantly increased the damage of Arcane Blast and Flame Hands
• Increased the damage of Spiritual hammer
• Increased the base health of all gladiators by 20
• Wail now has a cooldown of 3 turns (up from 2)
• Nerfed Huge Charles' stats a little ( too hard for a first boss!)
• Throw Weapon now has a 4 turn cooldown
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where Armour Expert reduced damage vs health as well as armour
• Improved dice roll calculations for hitchance (subtle but should 'feel' slightly more accurate now)
• Fixed a bug where enemies could use species special skills in forbidden arenas
• Fixed a bug where Sorcerer's Vortex skill only impacted status damage and not original hit damage.
--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---
• Cleaver, Bow, Dagger and Blackjack are now level 1 weapons so they can be available ASAP in multiplayer
• Increased the base damage of all non-shank weapons by 2
--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where level 1 bots could not hit you … ever…
Fixed a bug where the multiplayer matches could go on for far too long if a player left the 'jump swipe detector' on and didn't jump
