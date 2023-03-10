V 1.0.1.A - Launch day balancing and bugfixes .... zzzz ....

Hey mighty gladiators, just a small patch this launch day, been so hectic! My brain is seriously fried as I've been up since 2am. (It's now 5pm). Didn't get to as many bugfixes as I had hoped and there's still a lot on the list but potentially over the weekend and definitely come Monday I will tackle many more things as they come in.

Thanks so much for your feedback, well wishes and encouragement today - (and your patience!)

Cheers Oli

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Significantly increased the damage of Arcane Blast and Flame Hands

• Increased the damage of Spiritual hammer

• Increased the base health of all gladiators by 20

• Wail now has a cooldown of 3 turns (up from 2)

• Nerfed Huge Charles' stats a little ( too hard for a first boss!)

• Throw Weapon now has a 4 turn cooldown



--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where Armour Expert reduced damage vs health as well as armour

• Improved dice roll calculations for hitchance (subtle but should 'feel' slightly more accurate now)

• Fixed a bug where enemies could use species special skills in forbidden arenas

• Fixed a bug where Sorcerer's Vortex skill only impacted status damage and not original hit damage.

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Cleaver, Bow, Dagger and Blackjack are now level 1 weapons so they can be available ASAP in multiplayer

• Increased the base damage of all non-shank weapons by 2

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where level 1 bots could not hit you … ever…

Fixed a bug where the multiplayer matches could go on for far too long if a player left the 'jump swipe detector' on and didn't jump