Powers of Hex update for 10 March 2023

Work the on final stage is well under way

  • Added copy of palette addresses to be used for reversion after colour cycling
  • [CURRENTLY DISABLED] Access to final stage is now accessible from the level selection screen when all powers are acquired
  • Difficulty options on title screen now flash while selected
  • [CURRENTLY DISABLED] Added extra sprite for display on final boss pickup popup
  • [CURRENTLY DISABLED] Started adding shadow stage content
  • Adjusted horizontal alignment of '?' glyph
  • Developer mode now activates only on [redacted]
  • Developer mode usage is now tracked in the save file rather than play session
  • Developer mode usage is now technically possible on non-PC platforms
  • Fixed an issue where colour cycling and flipping would not halt when a new scene is loaded
  • Updated the graphics used for the level select scene
  • [CURRENTLY DISABLED] Replaced final pickup power with actual art
  • Purging saved data now returns to the title screen, instead of the level select scene
  • Adjusted respawn marker transform offset and sprite to fix PoT fraction alignment in editor
  • Fixed a single missing spike collision box in ice stage
  • Fixed an issue where dive sweep enemies could not be frozen
  • Fixed an issue where dive sweep enemies could persist after death

