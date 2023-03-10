 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let Chat Guess update for 10 March 2023

Early Access - Version 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10736333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now move the first person camera to look around
Game now shows the Streamer name before each matches
If you mistyped your channel name, you will see it right away
Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link