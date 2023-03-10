 Skip to content

PROTOCOL 11 update for 10 March 2023

Patch notes EA 1.0.9

Build 10736271

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed silencer not being effective enough.
  • Fixed gamepad issues on cutscenes.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to leave feedback & suggestions in our Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server!

