Metal Heads update for 10 March 2023

HOTFIX: Board Game Golden Gear collection bug fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 10736268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VERSION: SALTY SNOW #1.27.3 (public)

HOTFIX:

  • Fixed bug where if the player landed on the exact same space as a Golden Gear, and could not afford the Golden Gear, they would never be able to reach their destination and would instead have to wait for the timer to run out.

I am really sorry that this bug has been in the game for so long, I had no idea and only stumbled across it by mistake today while testing board game mode customization.

If you run into bugs like this, please post it in the forums or join the discord community.

Thank you for your patience, now back to the grind I go!

ROCK ON!

