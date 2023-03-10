 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 March 2023

Annihilation Update! DT4 Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 10736256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update for the JF2 DLC! Added a new challenge section for a new map, DT4! map is also accessible through exhibition too! Also adjusted some vehicles, most notably 'Beast', improving handling. Will keep you posted!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2268760
  • Loading history…
