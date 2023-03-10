Update for the JF2 DLC! Added a new challenge section for a new map, DT4! map is also accessible through exhibition too! Also adjusted some vehicles, most notably 'Beast', improving handling. Will keep you posted!
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 March 2023
Annihilation Update! DT4 Addition
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update