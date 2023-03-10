 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Craftsman update for 10 March 2023

Beta Branch Small UI Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10736218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've opened up a new Beta branch for people who want to help test Controller input and Steamdeck issues.

Right away on the new branch you can find an improved layout for Item Stores on smaller resolutions. There's also an experimental option in the Settings to disable UI scaling and opt for higher res windows. The UI scaling does cause some visual glitches here and there, but nothing major has popped up yet.

Hopefully these additions help some people out while the Steamdeck and Controller implementation is finished fully.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10736218
Depot 2238441
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link