Where's the Bathroom!?! update for 10 March 2023

Update 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10736189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Weapon Stability

-Fixed where weapons would some times not spawn correctly

-Fixed Game Stability Issues

-Fixed Entities not Spawning Correctly

-Minor Bug Fixes

