Update 1.05

-Fixed Weapon Stability
-Fixed where weapons would some times not spawn correctly
-Fixed Game Stability Issues
-Fixed Entities not Spawning Correctly
-Minor Bug Fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed Weapon Stability
-Fixed where weapons would some times not spawn correctly
-Fixed Game Stability Issues
-Fixed Entities not Spawning Correctly
-Minor Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update