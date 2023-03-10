Carth Alpha 1.94b2

~Adjusted and added fishing spots

~Added more lighting

~Fixed UI Issue with options menu

~Added ability to switch Lock on characters to previous or next if available

~Added Magical animals

~Adjusted Wolf and Bear Lock On Indicators

~Fine Tuning of Switching Targeted Enemies

~Fixed spelling errors in dialogue

~Fixed a bu8g with Options menu not actually changing graphic quality

~Adjusted Audio Setting for Options Menu

~Added on targeted enemy death auto locking onto another target if within range

~All available hair shaders updated to work under water and with fog

~Added 3 New cave systems to Southern Viernes

~Added New Points of Interest

~Added Trolls

~Added New Poi's around the map. Staley, Dershire Ruins, Wolfingan

~New Road ways and trails

~Added New Enemy spawners

~Fixed Big Bob Merchant Floating issues

~Fix few ground and item clipping issues

~Fix issue with Werebear and Werewolf not spawning correctly

~Fixed enemy attack animation event errors

~Adjusted Size of audio and combat detection of enemies (needs more refining)

~Fixed bug that did not remove indicator from enemy when was no longer in range

~Fixed issue with directional Combat moving player towards enemy from distance