Carth Alpha 1.94b2
~Adjusted and added fishing spots
~Added more lighting
~Fixed UI Issue with options menu
~Added ability to switch Lock on characters to previous or next if available
~Added Magical animals
~Adjusted Wolf and Bear Lock On Indicators
~Fine Tuning of Switching Targeted Enemies
~Fixed spelling errors in dialogue
~Fixed a bu8g with Options menu not actually changing graphic quality
~Adjusted Audio Setting for Options Menu
~Added on targeted enemy death auto locking onto another target if within range
~All available hair shaders updated to work under water and with fog
~Added 3 New cave systems to Southern Viernes
~Added New Points of Interest
~Added Trolls
~Added New Poi's around the map. Staley, Dershire Ruins, Wolfingan
~New Road ways and trails
~Added New Enemy spawners
~Fixed Big Bob Merchant Floating issues
~Fix few ground and item clipping issues
~Fix issue with Werebear and Werewolf not spawning correctly
~Fixed enemy attack animation event errors
~Adjusted Size of audio and combat detection of enemies (needs more refining)
~Fixed bug that did not remove indicator from enemy when was no longer in range
~Fixed issue with directional Combat moving player towards enemy from distance
Changed files in this update