Small Fixes!

Thank you all for an amazing launch. I was expecting a much more substantial day one patch, but things have gone surprisingly smooth.

Here is the change log for this update (also found in your game files and dates back a year):

fixes:

BP text update for settings menu

invalid bitmap error on the sun/moon entity

sun/moon spawning on every single map, out of sight, even when not necessary

sequence break using bubble whisper over bramble to get into the forest early. this is cool but is causing a lot of confusion for players

mons being able to invite themselves over when you're driving the taxi

changes:

slight to moderate performance increase from sun/moon only spawning on vault map now

There was a sequence break found that was very cool, but it was causing confusion for a lot of players. If you caught the updraft of a Bubble Whisper east of Moon's ship in the forest, you could fly over the bramble and skip a decent portion of the game. It didn't break your save, but it confused players who, after doing the sequence break, felt like they were stuck.