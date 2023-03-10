Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.400) - Major Update
- Hira Tor Area, Sandstorm Bay, and surrounding desert areas unlocked.
- New comic style panel added to ship travel between sandstorm bay and kings harbour.
- Can now activate torches at night time outside.
- When gaining weapon proficiency XP the amount will be 2x for weapons that are not currently the highest.
- New upgrade in Ashtondale Keep allow upgrading weapon proficiency XP from 2x -> 10x weapons that are not currently the highest.
- Lightning skill now resets instant cast global cooldowns.
- Added a new gameplay option to sort instant cast skills at the top of the skill list.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some pathing issues in King's harbor houses.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some pathing issues in northern Rockhaven mansions.
- Bug Fix: Exhale skill was not properly setting the opacity of the user.
